Outdoor NBA All-Star Tip-Off Party in San Francisco cancelled due to stormy weather

Poor weather conditions from Thursday's atmospheric have already impacted early festivities planned San Francisco's NBA All-Star Weekend.

Thursday night's NBA All-Star Tip-Off Party at Thrive City outside the Chase Center was supposed to start at 5 p.m. and include a live performance from P-Lo in addition to viewing of the Golden State Warriors' game against the Houston Rockets on the big screen and All-Star themed photo opportunities, but the party was cancelled due to the heavy rain forecast.

Organizers said they were hopeful people will still show up to support the restaurants, bars and other businesses at Thrive City like the newly opened Splash sports bar despite the weather.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie and representatives from the Warriors were on hand Thursday morning as they marked the opening of NBA All-Star Alley on Powell St. between Market St. and Union Square in downtown San Francisco. The alley is lined with pop-up shops, including one storefront hosted by the Warriors and Valkyries where fans can meet players, take pictures with the Warriors' championship trophies and get exclusive merch.

It's official!✂️



Today was the ribbon cutting for All-Star Alley, located in the heart of San Francisco. The ribbon cutting announced the start of weekend-long festivities across the Bay Area to celebrate the return of All-Star Weekend ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/4ZRHBGMxTg — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) February 13, 2025

There will also be live podcast tapings and appearances by NBA players and legends throughout the weekend. Union Square will also showcase a custom basketball court designed by artist Victor Solomon

"It's not going to be an All-Star event without having a basketball court," said former Warriors center Festus Ezeli. "We'll have the Golden State Warriors Academy throwing clinics there. We're going to have shooting experiences there as well, so bring your jumper."

The NBA also partnered with the San Francisco African-American Chamber of Commerce to bring 30 small businesses to Powell St.

More information on NBA All-Star Game activities can be found at the official website.