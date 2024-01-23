See the full list of Oscar nominations for 2024 Academy Awards

Oscar nominees announced Nominees for the 96th Academy Awards announced 05:32

The nominations for the 2024 Oscars were announced today with "Oppenheimer" leading the pack with 13 nods followed by "Poor Things" with 11. The 96th annual Academy Awards follow a year that saw the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon of "Barbie" and Christopher Nolan's epic World War II biopic pack movie theaters around the world with each raking in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office.

Tuesday's announcement wasn't without its share of surprises, with no nominations for "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig, the movie's star Margot Robbie or past Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio, who starred in "Killers of the Flower Moon." Meanwhile, America Ferrera scored a best supporting actress nod for her performance in "Barbie" after she wasn't nominated for a Golden Globe. Here is the full list of this year's Oscar nominees:

Best picture

"American Fiction"

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Barbie"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Past Lives"

"Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

Best actor

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Colman Domingo, "Rustin"

Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction"

Best actress

Annette Bening, "Nyad"

Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"

Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

Best supporting actor

Sterling K. Brown, "American Fiction"

Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things"

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"

America Ferrera, "Barbie"

Jodie Foster, "Nyad"

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

Best director

Jonathan Glazer, "The Zone of Interest"

Yorgos Lanthimos, "Poor Things"

Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"

Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Justine Triet, "Anatomy of a Fall"

International feature film

"Io Capitano," Italy

"Perfect Days," Japan

"Society of the Snow," Spain

"The Teachers' Lounge," Germany

"The Zone of Interest," United Kingdom

Animated feature film

"The Boy and the Heron"

"Elemental"

"Nimona"

"Robot Dreams"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

Adapted screenplay

"American Fiction"

"Barbie"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

Original screenplay

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"The Holdovers"

"Maestro"

"May December"

"Past Lives"

Visual effects

"The Creator"

"Godzilla Minus One"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Napoleon"

Original score

"American Fiction"

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Original song

"It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony"

"I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie"

"What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie"

"The Fire Inside" from "Flamin' Hot"

"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Documentary feature film

"20 Days in Mariupol"

"Bobi Wine: The People's President"

"The Eternal Memory"

"Four Daughters"

"To Kill a Tiger"

Cinematography

"El Conde"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Costume design



"Barbie"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Napoleon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Animated short film

"Letter to a Pig"

"Ninety-Five Senses"

"Our Uniform"

"Pachyderme"

"War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko"

Live action short film

"The After"

"Invincible"

"Knight of Fortune"

"Red, White and Blue"

"The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar"

Documentary short film

"The ABCs of Book Banning"

"The Barber of Little Rock"

"Island in Between"

"The Last Repair Shop"

"Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó"

Film editing

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Sound

"The Creator"

"Maestro"

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Oppenheimer"

"The Zone of Interest"

Production design

"Barbie"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Napoleon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Makeup and hairstyling



"Golda"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"Society of the Snow"

Last week, Nolan's drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the leader of the top-secret Manhattan Project that created the atomic bomb, led the nominations for the BAFTA Film Awards with 13 nods. "Poor Things," starring Emma Stone and directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, received 11 nominations for the U.K.'s version of the Oscars.

At the Golden Globes earlier this month, "Oppenheimer" won five awards, including best drama motion picture. Nolan took home the Globe for best director. Cillian Murphy's portrayal of the title character earned him best actor in a drama, and co-star Robert Downey Jr. won best supporting actor.

First-time Globe nominee Lily Gladstone won best drama actress for her performance in Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon."

"Poor Things" won the Globe for best musical or comedy motion picture, and Stone won the category's best actress award. Paul Giamatti won best actor in a musical or comedy for Alexander Payne's "The Holdovers," and Giamatti's co-star Da'Vine Joy Randolph — another first-time Globe nominee — won best supporting actress.

"Barbie" was nominated for nine Globes, including best director. It won two, best original song for Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made for?" and the new award for cinematic and box office achievement.