Opening statements on tap in Nima Momeni trial in murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee

Opening statements were set to begin Monday in the trial of Nima Momeni, the man accused of fatally stabbing San Francisco tech executive Bob Lee.

The crime occurred in the early morning hours of April 4, 2023. San Francisco police officers responded to a call in the city's East Cut neighborhood about a man who'd been stabbed on the 300 block of Main Street. That man, later identified as the 43-year-old founder of Cash App, died in the hospital.

His death initially ignited a sense of fear in San Francisco, as people became concerned this was a random killing on the streets of the city. But nine days later, police arrested Nima Momeni, and it turned out it wasn't a random encounter - the two men knew each other.

The investigation would unfold over the next weeks and months, revealing a complex history between Momeni, Lee, and Momeni's sister, as well as a series of encounters in the hours and minutes leading up to the stabbing.

Momeni ultimately was charged with murder and has pleaded not guilty. A year and a half later, the prosecution and defense will make their cases to a jury of six men and six women.

Steve Clark, a legal analyst and former prosecutor, believes the opening statements will be key in laying the groundwork for the trial so the jury knows exactly where both sides plan to go.

"There are two competing narratives in this case and they're diametrically opposed. The prosecution is saying this was a premeditated, planned murder of Mr. Lee, that he was taken to a position of vulnerability where he was stabbed and left to die," said Clark. "The defense argues that Mr. Momeni was acting in reasonable self-defense."

Court documents reveal alleged drug use by Lee, Momeni's sister, and others at an apartment several hours before the stabbing occurred. Nima Momeni was not present at the time of the alleged drug use.

"Mr. Lee's drug use is highly relevant to this case because it could suggest he was acting aggressively or erratically and Mr. Momeni was responding to that," Clark said.

Clark believes forensic pathology will likely be a key component of assessing the defense's self-defense claims.

"Well, the big question will be does Mr. Momeni testify on his own behalf?" he said.

One other possibility he'll have his eyes on as the trial unfolds?

"The big x-factor is Mr. Momeni's sister," Clark said. "Will she come forward and testify as to the interaction between Mr. Lee and Mr. Momeni at the time, as well as the history between her and Mr. Lee."