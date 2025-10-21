Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

OpenAI launches web browser, ChatGPT Atlas, in challenge to Google

By
Mary Cunningham
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. Before joining the business and finance vertical, she worked at "60 Minutes," CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News Associate Program.
Read Full Bio
Mary Cunningham

/ CBS News

OpenAI said Tuesday it is launching an artificial intelligence-powered website browser, heightening the company's competition with Google, the Alphabet-owned unit that has long dominated online search. 

The new browser, called ChatGPT Atlas, is for now only available on Apple laptops that run the company's Mac operating system. Access will soon expand to Apple's iOS, Microsoft Windows and Google's Android platforms, OpenAI said.

In the company's launch video, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described Atlas as an AI-powered web browser built around ChatGPT that will allow people to converse with web pages. In a video presentation, he also expressed confidence that a chatbot interface will eventually supplant a traditional browser's URL bar.

"Tabs were great, but we haven't seen a lot of browser innovation since then," he said.

OpenAI has said ChatGPT has more than 800 million users, although the San Francisco-based company has yet to turn a profit. Google's Chrome browser has roughly 3 billion worldwide users and has been adding some AI features drawing on the company's Gemini AI technology.

—This is a developing story and will be updated

Edited by Alain Sherter

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

In:

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue