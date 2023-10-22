1 killed, 6 hurt in I-580 collision Saturday near Mountain House

MOUNTAIN HOUSE -- One person was killed and six were injured in a collision involving three vehicles early Saturday on Interstate 580 near the Alameda-San Joaquin county line, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash, about 6:30 a.m. near Mountain House Parkway, occurred when an eastbound car rear-ended an SUV, the CHP said.

The SUV was pushed across the center median and broadside into a westbound car, the highway patrol said.

One person was taken to San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp where they were pronounced dead, the CHP said.

None of the injuries to the other six people was life-threatening, police said.