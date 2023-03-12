One dead in early morning Oakland shooting Saturday

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning in the city's Adams Point neighborhood.

According to the Oakland Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 300 block of Macarthur Boulevard -- reportedly at an assisted living facility -- just before 1 a.m. Arriving officers were directed to a male Oakland resident suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers and medical staff rendered aid to the victim, but he succumbed to his injuries despite their efforts and was pronounced dead. Homicide investigators were called to the scene to begin their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the homicide.

Police did not issue any information regarding possible suspects. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.