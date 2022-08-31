One arrested; second suspect at large in Newark shooting

NEWARK -- One person was in custody and a second remained at large after riddling a Newark home with bullets and the crashing their vehicle during a short police pursuit.

Newark police said officers responded at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a residence being struck by gunfire in the 36000 block of Cherry Street.

Upon arrival, officers found two suspects -- one of them armed -- who disregarded their commands and got into a vehicle and sped away from the scene.

Police pursued the vehicle, but it crashed after turning northbound into the southbound lanes of Newark Boulevard. The driver fled the scene and remains at large. Police apprehended the passenger, identified as 19-year-old Iziah Martinez, of Fremont, and recovered a gun in the vehicle.

Martinez was treated for minor injuries sustained in the collision and later booked at Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of multiple charges, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, evading a peace officer and resisting arrest.

The driver of the vehicle struck by the suspects' vehicle was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Newark police urge anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Detective Joyce Wang at (510) 578-4214 or via email at joyce.wang@newark.org. Information can be left anonymously on the "Anonymous Tip" hotline at (510) 578-4965.