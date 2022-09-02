Officials to close more East Bay park spaces over fire danger from heat

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY -- Officials with the East Bay Regional Parks District on Friday announced the closure of dozens of park spaces during the holiday weekend due to increased fire danger from forecast heat.

The announcement by the district on Friday comes after the National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for a large inland expanse of the East Bay as well as an Excessive Heat Watch for coastal and bayside regions. A large portion of Contra Costa and Alameda counties is covered by the Excessive Heat Warning.

Weather officials have forecast temperatures in the inland East Bay in the 90s and 100s. By Monday, temperatures are forecasted at 110 degrees in Brentwood, and at least 104 degrees in Concord, Walnut Creek, Dublin, Pleasanton, and Livermore.

The East Bay Regional Park District's Fire Chief ordered the closure of numerous parks and areas due to possible high fire risk beginning Sunday, September 4 through Monday, September 5. The agency tweeted about the planned closures Friday afternoon.

Officials noted that parks along shorelines that will be cooler and under less of a fire risk as well as swim areas would remain open.

A full list of the closed parks and areas appears below.

Anthony Chabot (except Campground)

Bishop Ranch

Black Diamond Mines

Briones Regional Park

Brushy Peak

Claremont Canyon

Contra Loma

Crockett Hills

Diablo Foothills

Dublin Hills

Five Canyons

Garin/ Dry Creek Pioneer

Huckleberry

Kennedy Grove

Lake Chabot

Las Trampas

Leona Canyon

Mission Peak

Morgan Territory

Nejedly Staging Area located in Carquinez Strait

Ohlone Wilderness

Pleasanton Ridge

Reinhardt Redwood

Roberts

Round Valley

Shadow Cliffs

Sibley

Sobrante Ridge

Sunol

Sycamore Valley

Tilden, Tilden Nature Area, Tilden Botanic Garden

(Note: Tilden trains, Merry Go Round, and Golf Course remain OPEN)

Vargas Plateau

Waterbird

Wildcat Canyon

Additional information on the closures is available on the East Bay Regional Parks District website.

Meanwhile, Contra Costa County health officials on Friday urged residents to take precautions over the coming days in anticipation of a weeklong heat wave that is expected to push temperatures into the triple digits.

With a heat wave across the West Coast likely to push temperatures 10 to 20 degrees higher than normal, county Health Officer Dr. Ori Tzvieli said residents should avoid strenuous outdoor activity and remain indoors in an air-conditioned space when possible and drink more water than normal.

"The cooling at night is not going to be as low as it usually gets in the Bay Area, so the opportunity for the body to cool off is not there," Tzvieli said Friday. "So it's really important, particularly during the hot times of the day, for people to try to find a cool place."

The county plans to offer cooling centers in public libraries, community and senior centers and county offices to help residents beat the heat, especially those who are unhoused.

Tzvieli suggested many older residents could be particularly vulnerable to the heat, particularly if they live alone or do not have air conditioning in their homes.

"We've ... learned in public health over the last several years that heat is a very threatening event," he said. "Many, many people die and they can die anonymously. It's just very serious ... We really want to make sure that the community is aware, that we take care of each other."

In addition to the use of air conditioning, residents can keep their homes cool by closing their window shades or blinds during the day and avoiding use of household appliances like stoves when possible.

Those who go outside during the day should also wear sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher and wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing to avoid overheating, according to Contra Costa Health Services.

Information about cooling centers can be found online.