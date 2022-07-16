Officer wounded during Mountain View traffic stop; Gunman still at large

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) -- A Mountain View police officer suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his upper body early Saturday during a routine traffic stop.

Authorities said the suspect crashed their vehicle a short time later and was the subject of an intense search by a several agencies including Mountain View police, Sunnyvale DPS, Santa Clara police, the CHP and the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

According to Mountain View police, the incident took place shortly after midnight as a patrol officer was conducting a car stop at Villa and Wild Cherry.

"A person inside the car shot at our officer," the agency said in a news release. "The suspect then drove away from the area. Our officer did not return fire."

A short while later, police said, a caller to the dispatch center reported the suspect had crashed his car at Higdon and Villa and then had run away from the crash scene.

"A large-scale perimeter search is being conducted at this time in and around the downtown area," the agency said in the news release. "An investigation is underway to identify the shooter and safely apprehend them."

Authorities were not identifying the injured officer at this time.

For those inquiring about the helicopter circling around Central Expressway, that is connected to our perimeter search and we appreciated your patience as we cleared areas in our search for the suspect.