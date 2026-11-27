A woman was killed and her teenage daughter injured in a shooting at a home on Thanksgiving night in Oakley, and the woman's husband was arrested in the shooting, police said.

The shooting happened at about 6:37 p.m. at a home on Marathon Drive where other children were also present, the Oakley Police Department said. After the 16-year-old girl was shot multiple times, she got two other elementary school-aged children out of the home to safety at a home close by on Shullsburg Way, police said.

The girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The girl's 50-year-old mother was found shot dead in another part of the home, police said.

Minutes after responding to the shooting, police said officers learned the woman's husband was on his way to the police station to turn himself in for shooting his wife, and that he still had the gun in his possession. He was identified as 44-year-old Muthama Martin Njenga, a resident of the Marathon Drive home.

Investigators determined that a dispute broke out between Njenga and his wife and that Njenga shot several rounds inside the home with at least one round striking his wife and several other rounds striking his 16-year-old stepdaughter, according to police.

The two younger children who escaped are the children of Njenga and his wife and they were being cared for by other family members, police said.

Njenga was booked on charges of homicide, attempted homicide and an enhancement for using a firearm causing great bodily injury or death. Police said additional charges may be sought against Njenga as the investigation progresses.

Oakley police said the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office assisted with processing the multiple crime scenes that included the locations on Marathon Drive and Shullsburg Way, along with the location where Njenga was apprehended, the department said.

Anybody with information about this case was asked to call the Oakley Police Department at 925-625-8060.