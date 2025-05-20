Fire crews in Oakley stop fire that started at auto shop, spread to vegetation

A fire at an auto dismantling shop in Oakley spread to nearby grass Tuesday afternoon and was spreading quickly, fire officials said.

The Contra Costa Fire Protection District said the fire is at the intersection of Brownstone Road and Main Street and has reached a third alarm.

The fire was first reported at approximately 5:40 p.m.

By 6:48 p.m., Con Fire said the forward progress had been stopped after a helicopter was dispatched for water drops.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.