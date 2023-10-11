Watch CBS News
Fire burns vacant warehouse in Oakland's Fruitvale District

By Carlos Castaneda

/ CBS San Francisco

A two-alarm fire was burning a vacant warehouse in Oakland Wednesday morning.

The warehouse is in the area of E. 12th Street and 29th Avenue in the city's Fruitvale District. The fire was first reported at about 5:50 a.m.

So far, the fire has collapsed one wall and the roof of the building, according to an Oakland Fire Department spokesman.

The fire response has stopped nearby rail traffic in both directions and blocked vehicular traffic between the railroad tracks and the BART rail line on 29th Ave.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on October 11, 2023 / 6:40 AM

