Watch CBS News
Crime

Oakland Eastmont Hills residents seek answers from city in wake of ongoing violence

By Da Lin

/ CBS San Francisco

Oakland top cop talks crime with concerned residents at town hall
Oakland top cop talks crime with concerned residents at town hall 02:44

Neighbors in Oakland's Eastmont Hills refuse to let gun violence be normalized in their community.

They're angry, upset, and once again demanding city leaders for solutions after police said a shooting last week killed one man and injured two people at the corner of Ney Avenue and Ritchie Street.

They sent their list of demands to city leaders as Mayor Sheng Thao and her team of department heads held the last of a series of town hall meetings on Friday to address crime and homelessness.

"We do not need a town hall to explain to us how a city department works. We've been engaged in this conversation for the last eight years. We already know how to call 911, how to call the non-emergency number and when to call the non-emergency number and 311," said neighbor Sudip Ray. "What we need is a productive conversation, a real plan that works."

Some of the Eastmont Hills neighbors called the town hall meeting they recently attended a "dog and pony show" that did not offer a comprehensive strategy.

In the short term, they want cameras, traffic calming measures, and more police patrols at known hot spots like Ney and Ritchie.  In the long term, they want more violence prevention programs and investments in job training programs for young people.

"Having the mobile command unit, a little more police presence in the area does help on the short term.  But really start to exam the long-term solutions and get those implemented as soon as possible because the community has been waiting for many years on those," said neighbor Alex Minas.  "We want to hold them accountable and let them know these problems are existing in places where many, many people live."

Neighbors shared a surveillance video with CBS News Bay Area of the August 22nd shooting.  It happened just after 7 p.m. The camera did not capture any video, but recorded at least 25 gun shots.    

Oakland police said they were investigating the motive and looking for leads in the homicide case.

"(The shooting is) directly in front of my house, that's scary.  If there were any kids out here, they could've been involved, too," said neighbor Michael Pomeroy.

Pomeroy has lived near Ney and Ritchie for 14 years.  He said many families are afraid to leave their homes.

"It's just been getting more worse and worse for the kids because the kids don't even want to go outside," complained Pomeroy.  "I hope to see a better future if anything.  I can't really see one right now."

Da Lin
web-bio-head-da-lin.jpg

Da Lin is an award-winning journalist at KPIX 5 News. He joined KPIX 5 in 2012, but has been reporting the news in the Bay Area since 2007. Da grew up in Oakland, and before his return to the Bay Area, he spent five years covering the news at three other television stations in Texas, Southern and Central California. He also spent five years reporting at KRON 4.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.