Oakland to lower speed limit in high-traffic areas of the city

City leaders in Oakland on Monday announced several locations throughout the city that will see lowered speed limits in an effort to create safer streets, according to City Councilmember At-Large Rebecca Kaplan.



The move comes in response to Assembly Bill 43, which is a new state law that enables cities to lower speed limits in high-traffic areas.

"It is a well-established fact that by lowering speed limits, the number of traffic fatalities are correspondingly lowered," said Kaplan in a statement released by the city.

The initiative was announced by Mayor Sheng Thao, Oakland Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas, Councilmember Noel Gallo, Councilmember Janani Ramachandran, the Oakland Department of Transportation director Fred Kelley, and other city leaders.

Ramachandran said lowering speed limits is a way to begin to change driver culture.

"I look forward to expanding this effort to every corner of the city," she said.

According to the city, one in every four traffic fatalities in Oakland involves unsafe speeds.

Oakland carried out an analysis of more than 50 corridors that are eligible for 20 or 25 mph speed limits. So far, the city has identified 11 locations:

- MacArthur Boulevard (89th and 90th Avenues)

- San Pablo Avenue (William Street to South 16th Street)

- Fruitvale Avenue (E. 22nd to E. 19th Streets)

- 11th Street (Broadway to Harrison Street)

- 12th Street (Broadway to Alice Street)

- Fruitvale Avenue (E. 15th to E. 10th Streets)

- Fruitvale Avenue (Lynde Street to Blossom Street)

- Foothill Boulevard (Rutherford to High Streets)

- Foothill Boulevard (Congress Avenue to Cole Street)

- 23rd Avenue (Foothill to International Boulevards)

- 14th Street (Broadway to Oak Street)

Signage indicating the new speeds in each designated location will hopefully be up by the end of 2025, a spokesperson for the city said.