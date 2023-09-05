Skyline High School in Oakland locked down after gunfire reported in area

Raw video: Aerial view of Skyline HIgh School in Oakland after shooting nearby

Raw video: Aerial view of Skyline HIgh School in Oakland after shooting nearby

Raw video: Aerial view of Skyline HIgh School in Oakland after shooting nearby

OAKLAND – The campus of Skyline High School in Oakland was locked down after gunfire was reported in the area Tuesday morning.

According to Oakland Police, officers received a call of shots fired near the campus in the Oakland Hills around 11:30 a.m. The school was placed on lockdown in response.

When officers arrived, they did not find any victims from the gunfire.

Chopper over the scene of police activity near Skyline High School in Oakland on September 5, 2023. CBS

During a preliminary investigation, additional officers in the area detained an unspecified number of individuals possibly connected to the shooting and recovered a firearm. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news update, more details to come.