Skyline High School in Oakland locked down after gunfire reported in area
OAKLAND – The campus of Skyline High School in Oakland was locked down after gunfire was reported in the area Tuesday morning.
According to Oakland Police, officers received a call of shots fired near the campus in the Oakland Hills around 11:30 a.m. The school was placed on lockdown in response.
When officers arrived, they did not find any victims from the gunfire.
During a preliminary investigation, additional officers in the area detained an unspecified number of individuals possibly connected to the shooting and recovered a firearm. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.
This is a breaking news update, more details to come.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.