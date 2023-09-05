Watch CBS News
Crime

Skyline High School in Oakland locked down after gunfire reported in area

/ CBS San Francisco

Raw video: Aerial view of Skyline HIgh School in Oakland after shooting nearby
Raw video: Aerial view of Skyline HIgh School in Oakland after shooting nearby 01:18

OAKLAND – The campus of Skyline High School in Oakland was locked down after gunfire was reported in the area Tuesday morning.

According to Oakland Police, officers received a call of shots fired near the campus in the Oakland Hills around 11:30 a.m. The school was placed on lockdown in response.

When officers arrived, they did not find any victims from the gunfire.

skyline-hs-oakland-police-activity-090523.jpg
Chopper over the scene of police activity near Skyline High School in Oakland on September 5, 2023. CBS

During a preliminary investigation, additional officers in the area detained an unspecified number of individuals possibly connected to the shooting and recovered a firearm. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news update, more details to come.

First published on September 5, 2023 / 12:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.