Oakland shooting suspect arrested; Automatic weapons, bags filled with drugs seized

OAKLAND -- Using a description of the get away vehicle, Oakland police have arrested a suspect in an Aug. 18 shooting and seized automatic weapons and bags filled with drugs.

Oakland investigators said the suspect allegedly fired several gunshots that struck multiple vehicles near the 7900 block of International Boulevard before fleeing in a very distinct vehicle.

Fortunately, no one was wounded by the gunfire.

On Tuesday, Area 3 Community Resource Officers located the vehicle and began a surveillance operation. Some time later, officers saw an individual enter the vehicle and safely took them into custody.

During the investigation, officers identified and searched an associated vehicle and recovered the following items inside: AK-47 rifle, multiple handguns and ammunition, as well as large amounts of various types of narcotics.

No other details have been provided.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Oakland Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at (510) 238-3426.

The arrest came during a violent week on Oakland streets. Three men and a female victim have suffered wounds in separate shootings since Sunday.

The latest shooting occurred at 2:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of 17th Avenue in East Oakland. Police received an alert from the city's gunshot detection system, and someone called to say a person was shot. Officers responded and located the victim who was eventually taken to a hospital.

Gunfire hit a man Monday in the 10300 block of International Boulevard. Police received reports of a shooting at 11:08 p.m. The man was taken to a hospital for medical care.

Earlier Monday, a man was shot in West Oakland. Police received reports at 7:17 p.m. of a shooting in the 800 block of 31st Street, about two blocks from Hoover Elementary School. Again, the victim was taken to a hospital for medical care.

A shooting Sunday wounded a man in 1600 block of 35th Avenue in East Oakland. Reports of the shooting came in at 3:38 p.m., according to police, who said the man was transported to hospital for treatment.