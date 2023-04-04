2 arrested in connection with February shooting in Oakland; Guns, drugs seized in search

PIX Now -- Top Tuesday morning stories from the KPIX newsroom

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland have a suspect in custody after a shooting in February and found a cache of firearms along with drugs and other evidence, the department announced Tuesday

A second person was also arrested for weapons violations, Oakland Police said in a press statement Tuesday.

Officers with the department's anti-gang Ceasefire Division served a search warrant at two locations associated with the shooting suspect on Monday. According to police, during the search officers seized nine firearms including semi-automatic guns, assault rifles, and multiple high-capacity ammunition magazines.

For Immediate Release: April 4, 2023 OPD NEWS: Ceasefire Case Leads to the Recovery of Firearms and Two Arrests A... Posted by Oakland Police Department on Tuesday, April 4, 2023

The press statement said officers also recovered suspected cocaine, several pounds of suspected marijuana, cash, and evidence linked to the shooting.

Both unidentified suspects were taken into custody without incident, police said. No other details were disclosed.

The investigation was ongoing and anyone with information wa asked to contact OPD at (510) 238-3426.