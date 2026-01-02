Oakland police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings on New Year's Day 2026

Police in Oakland have launched homicide investigations after two people died in separate shootings that took place on New Year's Day.

Around 11 a.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of East 20th Street, between 27th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, following a ShotSpotter activation.

When police arrived, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. Paramedics took the man to the hospital for further treatment, but he died from injuries just before 3 p.m.

Police said the victim was a man from Berkeley but are withholding his name pending notification of next of kin.

Officers were called to the 4500 block of Market Street in North Oakland following reports of another shooting around 1:30 p.m. Arriving officers located a man with gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Following the shooting, one man was arrested. Police have not released the suspect or the victim's names in the second shooting.

In both cases, the department's Homicide Division are conducting follow-up investigations.

Homicides in Oakland have been on the decline recently, following four straight years of more than 100 homicides. According to city data, there were 86 homicides in 2024 and 66 homicides in 2025 from Jan. 1 to Dec. 28.