Neighbors show support for Oakland security guard attacked by burglary suspects

OAKLAND – The community came together last week to show support for an elderly security guard in Oakland's Oakmore neighborhood who was attacked Wednesday by three men who were burglarizing a neighborhood home, police and an Oakland city councilmember said Friday.

About 100 people gathered Friday afternoon at Rocky's Market at 1440 Leimert Blvd. to support Alex Igbineweka, City Councilmember Janani Ramachandran said.

Ramachandran said the attack follows a string of armed robberies in the neighborhood in the last two months. The burglars in this attack may be linked to other crime in the neighborhood.

Police said the assault and robbery occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the 2100 block of Leimert Boulevard.

"He's a beloved security patrol," Ramachandran said.

Igbineweka was filming the burglars when they turned on him, breaking his hands and wrists with a weapon, possibly a hammer.

Police and fire officials have not responded to a request for comment regarding concerns about the time it took for police and emergency crews to respond.

Ramachandran and community members claim that police and fire took 20 to 30 minutes to respond and paramedics almost an hour.

Residents don't feel their calls to police are taken seriously, Ramachandran said by phone following the meeting Friday.

She said that violent crime should not be forgotten or swept under the rug.

Ramachandran thinks police need to reinstate community resource officers and bring back walking beat officers and officers on bicycles, who typically patrol commercial districts.

The attack on Igbineweka occurred about 200 feet from a commercial district, Ramchandran said.

Police said Monday morning that no arrests have been made in the case.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Igbineweka to help him through his recovery. As of 9:06 a.m. Monday, the crowdfunding site had raised $19,780.