Oakland residents voice concerns over proposed salary increase for Mayor Sheng Thao

OAKLAND - The sentiment shared by many Oakland residents reflects the growing dissatisfaction with the current state of the city.

"I've never seen Oakland this bad in my life," said Olson, the owner of Good Neighbor, a store on Piedmont Avenue.

Her business has been broken into twice since 2021. Olson is taking matters into her own hands by installing a gate to protect her business.

Meanwhile, the Oakland City Council has been discussing the possibility of granting Mayor Sheng Thao a $75,000 pay raise — an idea Olson strongly opposes.

"I don't think she has an easy job, but I have to say, I don't see her. She's new in office. It would seem to me that you would want to prove yourself, that you would want to invest without compensation, and then the fruits of your labor manifest and people see their lives getting better, be rewarded for that," explained Olson.

Olson's perspective is echoed by Philipa Roberts, another business owner on Piedmont Avenue since 2006. Roberts believes the city should prioritize addressing the existing problems instead of adding more expenses.

"Getting more support for the police, community resources out on the street, more help in keeping people safe … We have such a great community, like a great street. I want everyone to come down and shop and go to the restaurants, but if they're nervous, any money should go into keeping Oakland safe," said Roberts.

City Councilmember Janani Ramachandran shared the residents' concerns, emphasizing the need to allocate limited funds toward essential constituent services rather than increasing one person's salary.

"Right now, it's not the right time to take away our limited fund dollars that could go into providing basic constituent services into one person's salary," said Ramachandran.

Ramachandran suggests supporting the minimum mandated salary for the mayor, which would involve an increase of approximately $15,000. Thao has already expressed her acceptance of this approach.

In a statement, the mayor stated, "I urge the City Council to set the Mayor's salary at the lowest amount legally required by the City Charter. As a leader, I know this is in the best interest of the City's fiscal health, and it is also the right thing to do."

And it's definitely what residents like Dana and Philippa want.

"This just isn't the right time. It's not to say that what she's doing isn't important work. Obviously, she's the elected Mayor of our City, but I think she needs to show the work before she starts taking compensation," said Olson.