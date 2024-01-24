Oakland residents comment on crime in the Hegenberger corridor as police presence increases

There was an increased police presence in Oakland's Hegenberger corridor on Wednesday as the city said it would redouble safety efforts in the area.

It comes after In-N-Out announced it would close its only Oakland location, which is in the corridor.

An employee who works at Wing Stop near the airport spoke with KPIX 5. She didn't want to give her name or show her face on camera, but said she doesn't think crime has decreased in the last few months.

She said every day at least one customer has their car broken into, and her car has been broken into four times since she started working there. She told KPIX there aren't any issues when the police are in the shopping center, but as soon as they drive away, the thieves come back.

The shopping center off Hegenberger Road near the airport is a common spot for travelers to stop and grab a bite to eat on their way to or from the airport. It's also a popular lunch spot for people who work nearby, like Brenden Fong.

"I shouldn't come here anymore, but they've got all the good food places here," he said.

He stops at the shopping center for lunch at least three days a week, and while he's never had any problems with theft, he's seen the issues with crime first-hand.

"It's not uncommon to see people pulling up in cars, smashing windows and grabbing people's bags out of the back. It's like it's a regular thing now," he said.

Ten years ago when the BART Airport Connecter first opened, it was billed as Oakland's gateway to the world and the area around the connector as a major business hub.

"There's probably no place else in the city of Oakland right now where there is economic development that is taking place in this city," said Larry Reid at the time.

He was the Oakland city council member who represented the district.

In the decade that followed, much has changed. The once bustling shopping center is now filled with vacant store-fronts and signs warning unsuspecting visitors about the break-ins.

On Saturday, the British tabloid "Daily Mail" called the area the "Most Dangerous Square Mile in America."

"I would not agree with that. Is it an issue where we've had significant issues with crime and violence, absolutely," said Treva Reid, the current council member for the district.

It is a seat once occupied by her father who was so optimistic about the economic boost the connector would bring.

"My father was excited and thrilled, and he is heartbroken now to hear and to see what has taken place in that corridor. I was at that launch. I was there supportive of what was taking place in this incredible transit hub. I still have that hope as we come through this really difficult and challenging time," said Reid.

Until then, those who often stop in the area say they've figured out a way to make it work.

"You've got to be on your toes for sure. Look out. Keep your head on a swivel. Get lunch and get out. Make it as quick as possible," said John Garcia as he was leaving Chipotle with his lunch.