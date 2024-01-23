Oakland mayor to work on further protecting Hegenberger corridor after In-N-Out closure announcement

OAKLAND — Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao issued a statement about crime in the Hegenberger corridor after In-N-Out announced it would be closing due to crime concerns.

The fast-food chain on Sunday said it would close its only Oakland location over safety concerns for its customers and employees. In response, Thao said, "I have prioritized this critical gateway to Oakland and surged police presence and employed technology to deter and respond to criminal behavior."

One In-N-Out worker, however, said thieves just wait for police to leave and seize the opportunity.

"(The thieves) look around all the time, and then they see P.D. leaves for a second, and that is when they take the chance," said worker Daisy Nunez-Valenzuela.

Thao did recognize thieves still plague the area despite efforts.

"More is necessary and I will be working with regional and state leaders to protect this tourist gateway into Oakland," Thao said.

According to data released in her statement, crime was down toward the end of 2023 in the corridor. The data compared July 22 to Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 to Dec. 10.

Auto-Burglary (Bipping): Down 43% (from 308 incidents to 176 incidents)

Larceny/Theft: Down 49% (from 157 incidents to 80 incidents)

Commercial Burglary: No Change (remains the same at four incidents)

Robbery: Up 25% (from 8 incidents to 10 incidents)

The statement credits an increase in police resources in the area.

"Mayor Thao has also added new safety ambassadors in the busiest business corridors throughout the city (including Hegenberger) and provided further funding for new security personnel, security cameras, and other additional infrastructure," her office said.

Currently, the Hegenberger and 90th Avenue corridors each have a dedicated walking officer.

In-N-Out said it's last day will be on March 24. A Starbucks store in the same lot shut down late last year. Raising Cane's is doing drive-thru only to prevent car break-ins.