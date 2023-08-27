Oakland residents attend town hall with Alameda County DA Price

OAKLAND — The worsening crime in Oakland brought people out to a town hall meeting with Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price on Saturday afternoon.

They wanted to know what steps the district attorney plans to take to restore safety.

At the meeting, one neighbor told Price, "I work at night, and the crime has escalated to the point where no one feels safe."

About 75 people attended the meeting at the Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church in the Laurel District. Many long-time residents admitted Oakland has always had a crime problem but said never this bad.

Julian Heard lives in the area and owns a bar near Lake Merritt. He said it's hard to do business when customers are scared to come and spend money.

"Compassion, that doesn't work with criminals," said Heard.

He said Price has so far failed to hold criminals accountable.

"Her talents would be better as a public defender. Why do you run for a job to prosecute people when you don't want to do that job. That's kind of an oxymoron," said Heard.

But Price supporters like Dianne Campbell said it's wrong to blame the D.A.'s progressive policies for the rising crime.

"They do the crime, they should do the time. And I think that she's just trying to look at the entire picture. The answer isn't necessarily giving (criminals) another 50, 60, 70 years on top of what they've already done," said Campbell.

Price had promised voters she would not try minors as adults and remove charging enhancements, which lengthen jail time.

"They're upset, but they have to give her a chance. It's not an easy fix," said Campbell.

Oakland police reported that while homicide is down slightly this year compared to last year, robbery is up by 28 percent and burglary skyrocketed by 44 percent.

While Price did not address the recall effort, she wore a red button on her jacket that read "Stop the Republican Recall."

"Where are these Republicans coming from to recall her. It's the people who live here that aren't happy with her policies. I mean she can frame (the recall) any way she wants. But they would have to fly some Republicans in," said Heard.

Her campaign listed this town hall meeting under its website's "Protect the Win Events." Before she took neighbors' questions, Price gave a presentation of her accomplishments in the first eight months in office.

She declined to answer any media questions.