Oakland police, US Marshals arrest 137 fugitives in 'Operation North State III'

While Oakland grapples with increasing violence, its police force announced a successful collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Service on Wednesday as part of a national push dubbed "Operation North Star III."

The operation nabbed 4,445 fugitives across the country, more than half of which were for violent offenses.

In Oakland, the collaboration acted on and closed 156 warrants and arrested 137 fugitives, U.S. Marshals said.

Of those taken into custody in Oakland, 31 were involved in homicides and 20 people were suspected of assault. Four people were arrested for sex offenses. Robbery and weapons crimes rounded out the remainder.

Authorities also seized 61 firearms, over 3,000 rounds of ammunition, and over $2,000 in cash. Nationally, those numbers were 555 firearms and $1 million in illicit currency over a three-month period.

North Star III also seized over 11 kilograms of narcotics in Oakland and 25 pounds of marijuana. Nationally, the operation brought in 85 kilograms of narcotics.

The other primary jurisdictions that were part of Operation North Star III were Albuquerque, Baltimore, Buffalo, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Jackson, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Memphis, Milwaukee, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.