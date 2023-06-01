Police investigate shooting that injured 4-year-old in East Oakland

OAKLAND – Police in the East Bay are investigating a shooting that injured a four-year-old child Wednesday night in East Oakland, authorities said.

While there were few details available, police said the child is expected to survive.

The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of 68th Avenue, not far from the Eastmont Town Center and Liberation Park.

Officers responded following the shooting and located the injured child who reportedly was inside a residence on the street. The child was taken to an area hospital and reported to be in stable condition, police said.

Authorities did not offer a description or additional details about a possible suspect or suspects in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Felony Assault division at 510-238-3426.

