Watch CBS News
Crime

Police investigate shooting that injured 4-year-old in East Oakland

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

OAKLAND – Police in the East Bay are investigating a shooting that injured a four-year-old child Wednesday night in East Oakland, authorities said.

While there were few details available, police said the child is expected to survive. 

The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of 68th Avenue, not far from the Eastmont Town Center and Liberation Park. 

Officers responded following the shooting and located the injured child who reportedly was inside a residence on the street. The child was taken to an area hospital and reported to be in stable condition, police said.

Authorities did not offer a description or additional details about a possible suspect or suspects in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Felony Assault division at 510-238-3426.

.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 12:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.