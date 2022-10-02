Watch CBS News
Crime

Oakland police seek help in unsolved homicide

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

OAKLAND - The Oakland Police Department is asking the public for their help in advancing a May unsolved homicide case, announced Saturday.

On May 18, Artgel "Jun" Anabo Jr. was shot in the 2800 block of Brookdale Avenue shortly before 9:45 p.m.
Anabo was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Anabo was the co-owner of a popular restaurant in the Fruitvale neighborhood, Lucky Three Seven. He was walking with his son from the restaurant to his vehicle when a man wearing all black shot him.

Police believe a black 2009 Ford Escape with a license plate number of 8ZTF474 is involved in the homicide.

Anyone with more information on the case can contact OPD's Homicide unit at 510-238-3821. There is a reward for an arrest in this case.

First published on October 2, 2022 / 1:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.