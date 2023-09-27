Watch CBS News
Oakland police investigating after person found dead near Seminary Avenue, Interstate 580

OAKLAND — Oakland police are investigating after a person was found dead Wednesday afternoon on Seminary Avenue.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Seminary Avenue, near Interstate 580, just after 1 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a victim who was unresponsive. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators believe the victim "likely" died from injuries sustained from being struck by a vehicle. Police are still investigating, and they did not provide any information about a possible driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oakland's traffic investigation unit at 510-777-8570.

