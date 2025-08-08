Oakland officers shot at while responding to domestic dispute, police say

Police in Oakland have arrested a man suspected of shooting at officers as they were responding to a domestic violence call in West Oakland early Friday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of West Grand Avenue following a report of a domestic violence incident involving three victims, an adult and two children. When officers arrived, they identified themselves as police to the suspect and the victims.

Soon after, the officers came under fire. Police said they were able to "contain the situation" without injuries.

Police did not say how many shots were fired.

Officers took the suspect into custody and recovered a firearm from the scene.

"This incident is a reminder of the dangers our officers face when responding to calls for service," police chief Floyd Mitchell said in a statement. "I am grateful no one was hurt, and I commend our officers' professionalism and courage in protecting the victims and our community."

The suspect's name was not released. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Police urge anyone who may experience domestic violence to contact the department's Domestic Violence Unit at 510-238-3256 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-866-331-9474.