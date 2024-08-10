Oakland police investigating solo crash find driver shot dead

OAKLAND -- Officers responding to a single-vehicle collision in east Oakland found the driver fatally shot, police said Saturday.

The incident was reported about 2:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of 12th Avenue, police said.

The driver was the vehicle's sole occupant, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim was not released, pending notification of the next of kin.

Anyone with videos or photos that could assist with the investigation is asked to send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (415) 238-7950.