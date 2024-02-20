Oakland police investigating graffiti at Lake Merritt as hate crime

Oakland police said graffiti that was on the Pergola at Lake Merritt is being investigated as a hate crime.

Officers responded to the 500 block of El Embarcadero on Monday around 12:30 p.m. for a report of vandalism on city property.

According to police, "multiple phrases which appear to be connected to current conflicts in the Middle East" were spray painted on the Pergola. Police said when and who vandalized the Pergola is unknown.

The graffiti has since been removed by Oakland Public Works.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 510-777-3333.