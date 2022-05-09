Oakland police investigate weekend spike in violent crime; 2 dozen armed robberies committed

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- Police in Oakland are investigating a recent surge in violent crime over the weekend with two dozen armed robberies that occurred between Friday and Sunday.

Information released by the Oakland Police Department early Monday afternoon provided some details on the spike in robberies during the 72-hour span. Police said there were seven robberies and two carjackings across the city on Friday.

Saturday saw nine additional robberies, an attempted robbery and a carjacking in Oakland. On Sunday, there were four robberies, one carjacking, and one attempted carjacking. In most of the incidents, the individuals committing the crimes were armed with either a knife or a firearm. Police did not provide specific details regarding each of the incidents.

However, police said that thanks to leads provided by the community, patrol officers were able to locate a vehicle that was linked to a number of the robberies, with police taking three individuals into custody in connection to at least seven of the cases. The suspects were not identified.

The Oakland Police Department is closely tracking the current trend in robberies, including descriptions of the suspects responsible and their vehicles. Anyone who was victimized in such a crime or who might have information regarding these specific violent crimes is asked to call OPD's Robbery Unit at 510-238-3326.