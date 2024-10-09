Oakland police investigate three similar armed robberies early Wednesday morning

Police in Oakland are investigating three separate armed robberies early Wednesday morning that happened under similar circumstances within a short distance of each other, authorities said.

According to a press release issued by the Oakland Police Department Wednesday, the first incident happened on the 700 block of Foothill Blvd. shortly before 6:30 a.m. Arriving officers learned that the victim was approached by multiple individuals, one of whom brandished a firearm and demanded the victim's property. Concerned for their safety, the victim surrendered their belongings and the individuals fled the area in a vehicle.

About 15 minutes later, a second robbery occurred a short distance away on the 1800 block of 13th Avenue shortly before 6:45 a.m. Officers said they found a victim who described similar circumstances, saying they were approached by a group of individuals when one of their number demanded the victim's property after brandishing a firearm. In this incident, the victim also surrendered their possessions and group fled the area in a vehicle after the robbery.

The third incident happened on the 2200 block of East 15th Street a short time after the second robbery just after 6:45 a.m. Arriving officers again found victims who were approached by multiple individuals before one of the people pulled a firearm and demanded the victims' property. The group of suspects fled the area in a vehicle after the victims handed over their property.

While Oakland police did not specifically say that the same suspects committed all three robberies, they incidents occurred in the same general area and the suspects used similar techniques. Police said the incidents are under active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD's Robbery Section at (510) 238-3326. Any videos or photos that could assist with the investigation should be sent to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov