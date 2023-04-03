Watch CBS News
Oakland police investigate Fruitvale District shooting that wounded 2

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

OAKLAND -- Two people were shot near the Fruitvale BART station in Oakland on Sunday evening, briefly halting trains from stopping in the area.

Police say they received calls of a person shot just before 5:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of E 12th Street.

When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The Oakland Fire Department and Falck Ambulance personnel arrived and transported the victims were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions were unknown as of 7:20 p.m.

Police say anyone with information about the shootings can call OPD's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.

First published on April 2, 2023 / 7:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

