Oakland police identify victims who died in separate fatal shootings last Friday

OAKLAND – Police on Wednesday released the names of two men killed in separate shootings Friday in Oakland

Jamal Watkins, 33, of Oakland died following a shooting Friday evening in the 900 block of 82nd Avenue. He was shot while driving and at about 7:10 p.m. crashed into a wall at an Oakland Housing Authority property, according to police. 

McKeever Edwards, 50, of Oakland was sitting in a parked vehicle at about 12:15 p.m. Friday when he was shot in the 9700 block of B Street. Police previously said he was shot on C Street but later clarified the location.

Police believe the shootings are unrelated and they have not released a possible motive or announced an arrest in either shooting. 

The slayings were the 65th and 66th deaths from violence this year in Oakland. A shooting early Wednesday claimed another Oakland resident's life.

