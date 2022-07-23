Oakland police investigate two separate deadly shootings Friday

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating two separate fatal shootings that happened on Friday, according to authorities.

The first incident happened just after 12 p.m. on the 9700 block of C Street where police where called to investigate a male that was unresponsive. Arriving officers found an adult male Oakland resident suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Oakland police patrol car. CBS

Units from the Oakland Fire Department also responded to the scene and pronounced male victim deceased. The victim's identification is being withheld, pending next of kin notification.

Police said the second homicide happened just after 7 p.m. on the 900 block of 82nd Avenue. Arriving officers located an adult male Oakland resident sitting inside a vehicle with at least one apparent gunshot wound.

A preliminary investigation determined the victim was shot while driving his vehicle before he crashed into a wall. Medical personnel arrived and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of his next-of-kin.

Oakland police homicide investigators are taking the lead on both cases. The two shooting deaths mark the 65th and 66th homicides in Oakland so far this year.

The two investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information regarding either case is asked to contact the Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.