Oakland police find person fatally shot in car near Eastmont Mall

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Tuesday morning near the Eastmont Mall, authorities confirmed.

Oakland police confirmed the shooting happened on the 6900 block of Bancroft Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. Arriving officers found the victim seated inside a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Despite the efforts of Oakland police and fire personnel who provided medical treatment to the victim, the person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said the victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The homicide section of the Oakland Police Department responded to the location and will be taking the lead investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Authorities did not provide any details regarding a possible suspect or motive.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510)238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510)238-7950.