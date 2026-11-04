2 arrested after shooting, standoff with Oakland police, federal agents

A shooting in Oakland on Wednesday led to a brief standoff involving police and federal agents and the arrest of two suspects, authorities said.

The incident began at around 11:30 a.m. at a home on 88th Avenue just east of International Boulevard in the Webster neighborhood of East Oakland. The Oakland Police Department said officers responding to reports of a shooting arrived to find a victim whose vehicle was struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

The home involved is next door to the Oakland Public Library's Elmhurst Branch. Video of the incident on the Citizen App showed vehicles and officers from multiple law enforcement agencies in front of both buildings.

A spokesperson for the FBI said that agents conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity at the home as part of an ongoing joint investigation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The spokesperson said further details were not available.

Following the standoff, police said officers arrested two unidentified suspects and recovered a firearm.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the department's felony assault unit at 510-238-3426.