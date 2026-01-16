Oakland Police Department adds 14 officers in 1st academy graduation in a year

The Oakland Police Department took a step toward addressing what city leaders described as a staffing crisis. On Friday, 14 new officers graduated from the department's 195th Police Academy.

With the new class, Oakland now has 618 sworn officers - still far short of Mayor Barbara Lee's long-term goal of 850 officers. Lee said the city's immediate target is to reach 700. The graduation marked OPD's first academy class in a full year.

Among the graduates was Officer Lael Beltran, an Oakland native who earned all of the academy's major awards, including class valedictorian honors.

"I grew up in East Oakland. I went to school right here on 12th and Webster. I graduated right here 10 years ago from high school," Beltran said. "This is where I grew up. This is where my family lives, where we have businesses. I owe a lot to this city. Any chance I have to give back, I want to take that opportunity."

Beltran served four years in the Marine Corps before returning home to pursue a career in law enforcement. He will now serve alongside his mother, Lt. Gloria Beltran, a 15-year department veteran who currently serves as acting captain of the Criminal Investigations Division.



"I grew up watching her work, and I grew up around the department," Beltran said. "I saw her hard work throughout the years. For her to pin me, it's a great honor. I'm really humbled and happy to be here."

Lt. Beltran said watching her son complete the academy was a proud moment, but one she said he earned through dedication.

"I couldn't be any more proud," she said. "But I will say, he's worked really hard. I have watched him really just dedicate the last six months to the academy - weekends, late nights, early mornings, extra training. So he's earned every bit of it. But I couldn't be more proud."

Families filled the room with cheers during the ceremony, celebrating the graduates - including Officer Adriana Talavera, the only woman in this academy class.

"It was definitely hard being the only female in the academy, because there were instances where I needed a sister with me," Talavera said. "But I thankfully pushed through."

City leaders acknowledged that while the new officers are a positive sign, the department continues to face a significant staffing shortage. The graduation follows a 13-month gap between academy classes, during which the department lost about 75 officers to attrition.

"Losing 75 and gaining 14, we have to do a little better," said Huy Nguyen, president of the Oakland Police Officers' Association.

The city reports overall violent crime is down 25 percent when comparing 2025 to 2024. However, Oakland still ranks among the cities with the highest crime rates for its size.

Lee said the city is investing in future recruitment to address the shortfall.

"We funded five academies," Lee said. "We're going to move forward with our cadet program, with our academies, and continue to recruit."

As for Officer Beltran, he said he's ready to serve the city that raised him - with guidance from his mother both on and off the job.

"Boss at home and boss at work - yes, sir," he said.

The department's 196th Police Academy is already underway and is expected to graduate in May, adding an estimated 15 to 20 more officers to the Oakland Police Department.

