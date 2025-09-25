Oakland Police Commission votes to change high-speed chase policy

Some changes are underway in Oakland as the police commission voted to change the city's high-speed chase policy.

The police department says the changes are needed to go after criminals, but some residents are concerned about the risk to the community.

The Oakland Police Commission voted unanimously to loosen the city's pursuit policy. This issue has divided a community dealing with crime in their neighborhoods.

"I just feel like I'm not really that safe in Oakland," said resident Elena Tesfanicael.

Tesfanicael is only 17 years old but has seen how police pursuits have impacted East Oakland. In May, a Castlemont High School teacher was killed on the streets of Oakland as suspects tried to get away from California Highway Patrol officers.

"Honestly, I know that these criminals, they are criminals," she said. "And even if they did a big or small crime, they should be caught, but at the end of the day, it's not worth an innocent life being stolen."

The policy change was initiated by two council members more than a year ago as crime skyrocketed in Oakland. Then, pressure came from Gov. Gavin Newsom last December to aggressively go after criminals.

After numerous town halls, Chief Floyd Mitchell proposed several changes. Some of the proposals approved Thursday include giving officers the ability to start a chase and being able to exceed 50 miles per hour. What will remain the same is that a chase can only happen during a violent felony and one in which a gun is involved.

"The pursuit of nonviolent felonies is just not on the table," said Chief Mitchell.

Jane, who only wanted to be identified by her first name, has called Oakland home for decades. She says that in that time, she's seen crime get worse and worse.

"I learned how to walk down the street," Jane said. "But I also learned when it becomes unmanageable, you don't walk down the street."

For her, she doesn't question the department's need to carry out pursuits but at what point the chases come to an end.

"What's complicated about it for me is the willingness of the police officer doing the pursuit to continue to do it," she said.

According to data released by Oakland, between 2018 and 2023, there were roughly 600 pursuits, with 6 people being killed. The police department says it will report back quarterly to see if the policy changes are leading to dangerous chases, causing more deaths and injuries.

"I feel like doing these chases isn't always the solution that we need because at the end of the day, there's a bigger risk for the chases than there are solutions," said Tesfanicael.