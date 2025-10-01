Oakland police ask for help identifying people wanted in 2021 deadly home invasion

Oakland Police are asking for help identifying two people wanted in connection with a 2021 deadly home invasion robbery.

The robbery happened in East Oakland in October 2021. Police said Dirk Tillotson was shot and killed during the robbery.

One of the wanted people was described as a thin man about 5 feet, 9 inches or 6 feet. They were wearing a gray or light-colored hooded sweatshirt, gray or light-colored pants and light-colored shoes.

The other person was described as a medium-build man, with a similar height. They were wearing a gray or light-colored hooded sweatshirt, black or dark-colored pants with stripes down the side and white shoes with black trim.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.