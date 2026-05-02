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Oakland police arrest 2 people suspected of organizing 2025 sideshow

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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Oakland police said two people suspected of organizing sideshows were arrested Friday.

One person was arrested after a residential search warrant was served in East Oakland. At their home, officers found two guns and fake license plates, police said. The second person was arrested later in the day.

Police did not release the identity of the two people, but said the investigation and arrests stem from a sideshow that happened on Sept. 25, 2025.

"The event began in the area of Market Street and West Grand Avenue, then moved to the 2200 block of Middle Harbor Road and later spread into neighboring cities," police said.

Investigators have identified other organizers, police said.

"OPD will continue to take decisive action to disrupt sideshows and hold accountable those who put the community at risk by organizing and participating in such activities," Oakland police said.

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