Oakland police arrest person in connection with Oct. 19 robbery and shooting

Oakland police on Monday said officers arrested someone in connection with an Oct. 19 robbery and shooting.

The person who was arrested was spotted by officers on Oct. 20 while they were patrolling near the 800 block of 71st Avenue on Oct. 20. According to police, the officers believed he matched the description of a suspect in the shooting and robbery.

The officers approached him, police said, but he began to run and tossed away a firearm. Police described the gun as an AR-style pistol.

He was arrested not long after near the 1300 block of 76th Avenue, and police said they were able to identify him as having been involved in the robbery and shooting.

"Officers arrested him on multiple felony charges," police said.