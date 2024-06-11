Oakland police arrest 5 people in connection with Sunday sideshows

Police in Oakland on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of five individuals after traffic stops in connection with weekend sideshow activity that happened on both sides of the bay.

In the press release issued by the Oakland Police Department, officials said there were numerous reports of illegal sideshow activity starting Saturday night.

At around midnight, officers responded to the area of Grand Avenue and Lake Park Avenue after reports of a large sideshow. Police observed approximately 300 vehicles and 200 spectators engaged in illegal activity, with cars doing donuts and executing stunts in front of the Grand Lake Theater.

As additional officers arrived on scene, the crowd moved to the area of 5th Street and Adeline Street. Fireworks were set off by spectators at both locations. Afterwards, the crowd dispersed to other parts of Oakland before heading to nearby cities. More sideshow activity was later reported in San Francisco along the Embarcadero and in the Mission District.

Police said officers in OPD's ARGUS helicopter were able to follow the crowd throughout the city. Working with officers on the ground, police conducted seven traffic stops. Those stops led to the arrest of five individuals, the recovery of three firearms, and the impounding and towing of three vehicles.

The release and social media posts about the incident included photos of firearms that were seized and one of the vehicles towed.

Over the weekend, Oakland experienced multiple illegal sideshows. Roughly, 300 vehicles & 200 spectators took part in the unlawful activity.



Result:

5 arrests

3 firearms recovered

3 vehicles towed



More in the link.https://t.co/1BtnpXug7z pic.twitter.com/AAHWpLU4RF — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) June 11, 2024

The release said Oakland police are following up to identify additional vehicles that took part in the sideshows. Once vehicles are identified, investigators may go to the homes where the vehicles are registered and tow those vehicles.

While Oakland did not go public with the arrests in connection with the sideshows until Tuesday, the department had greater success with their enforcement than San Francisco police. On Monday, SFPD Chief William Scott said officers were "working to hold people accountable" in a social media video released by the department.

While he said the investigations "are far from over," as of Monday police had made no arrests in the incidents.