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All lanes of southbound I-880 in Oakland open after big-rig overturns

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

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All lanes of southbound Interstate 880 in Oakland are open following an early Monday morning crash involving an overturned big-rig and other vehicles.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were called around 4 a.m. to the freeway near 23rd Avenue. The collision involved at least two cars and a tractor-trailer.

880-overturn-big-rig-oakland-031626-01.jpg
Scene of a collision of an overturned big-rig on southbound Interstate 880 near 23rd Avenue in Oakland, March 16, 2026. CBS

The crash led to the closure of all southbound lanes. As of about 6:10 a.m., the left and center lanes remain blocked as crews attempt to clear the big-rig from the scene.

Authorities reported that all lanes were open shortly before 7 a.m.

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