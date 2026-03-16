All lanes of southbound I-880 in Oakland open after big-rig overturns

All lanes of southbound Interstate 880 in Oakland are open following an early Monday morning crash involving an overturned big-rig and other vehicles.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were called around 4 a.m. to the freeway near 23rd Avenue. The collision involved at least two cars and a tractor-trailer.

Scene of a collision of an overturned big-rig on southbound Interstate 880 near 23rd Avenue in Oakland, March 16, 2026. CBS

The crash led to the closure of all southbound lanes. As of about 6:10 a.m., the left and center lanes remain blocked as crews attempt to clear the big-rig from the scene.

Authorities reported that all lanes were open shortly before 7 a.m.