Oakland nonprofit's plan for outdoor kids camp in Castro Valley opposed by some residents

The rolling hills above Castro Valley have become the center of a growing dispute.

At issue is a proposal by the Mosaic Project, an Oakland-based nonprofit that runs outdoor programs to bring students from different backgrounds together through nature.

"It brings the kids together in nature in this intentionally diverse setting, with instructors and teachers who are more diverse than many of these students have ever seen working together," said Sabrina Moyle.

Moyle is board chair of the Mosaic Project.

Supporters say it would give thousands of Bay Area students a chance to learn and connect in nature.

The nonprofit acquired 37 acres of undeveloped land on Cull Canyon Road through a donation, with the hope of building a permanent home for its programs.

For more than two decades, the organization has operated at rented sites, and says a dedicated campus would allow it to expand its work.

But some neighbors in Castro Valley argue the project doesn't belong on rural land and that the proposal doesn't fit the property's zoning laws.

"It's a land use issue, period. Pure and simple. This property is not zoned for what they're trying to do," said Linda Fusinati.

"They are trying to characterize us as a quote, unquote, urban use in a rural area, when in fact, a camp for kids is a rural use in a rural area," said Moyle.

"They're trying to say that their primary purpose is ag, and that is not true," said Fusinati.

The property for the proposed camp is adjacent to a small winery.

Some residents have indicated support, while others say they're concerned about wildfire risks and safety, with one narrow road in and out of the canyon.

"You put 100 kids with teachers, which effectively is a school right there on that property, and now you've made it that much harder in a fire-type emergency or any emergency," said Fusinati.

Despite the pushback, Moyle and supporters of the camp believe they have community support.

"We are just so hopeful that the program gets to continue, because without a permanent home, the board truly believes that it cannot sustain for more than another 10 years," said Moyle.

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors has scheduled a hearing for tomorrow. They are expected to take a vote on whether to approve or deny a conditional use permit.