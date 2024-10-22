Oakland neighborhood fed up with tires being dumped along their streets

East Oakland residents fed up with tires being dumped in their neighborhood

An Oakland neighborhood said they're fed up with the hundreds of old tires being dumped all over their sidewalk.

People who live in the area said they know who is dumping the tires, and they've reported it to the city, but they say the city isn't doing anything to stop him.

"When I saw these tires, I was just astonished because the pile is literally taller than me," said East Oakland resident Ansel Troy.

Neighbors said the tires first appeared about three months ago, and every time the city cleans them up the tires come right back.

"What am I supposed to do. I can't physically move these, right. What does the city want us to do. Wait?" said Troy.

He doesn't live in the Fruitvale but has started an account called "East Oakland Dad" on X, formerly known as Twitter, to highlight the issues he's seeing in Oakland, especially when it comes to illegal dumping.

"I wouldn't even call myself an activist. I'm just a dad that lives in East Oakland who thinks that my son and my family and my friends and my neighbors deserve some level of service where we don't have to deal with this," he said.

On Monday, Troy confronted the man neighbors say is responsible for dumping all the tires. The man only identified himself as James.

Troy: Those are yours?

James: Yeah.

Troy: Those are your tires?

James: Yes.

Troy: I guess I'm wondering like why'd you put them right there?

James: I'm staging them here. I got four different places that I stage tires at. I get paid for picking them up. I get paid for turning them in."

"I know this wouldn't be allowed in Rockridge. I know this wouldn't be allowed in Montclair. The locations with lower voter turnout get ignored. But you're not going to ignore my tweets. That's how I feel. You know, if that's the game we're playing, then let's do it," said Troy.

While the KPIX crew was interviewing a neighbor, an Oakland fire inspector came to the area and tried to talk with the man shown in Troy's video.

Inspector: This isn't Auto Express. This isn't Triple A Tires.

James: I got you. I understand. I came down here to holler at you because I wasn't running from nobody and nothing. That's not my thing. So, this is what we're going to do. Do whatever you guys need to do, but I'm going to keep doing whatever the [expletive] I want to do.

Inspector: Ok. Thanks for your time.

Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo who represents the area said the city is struggling to deal with illegal dumping partly because of the budget issues and underfunding of the police department and public works.

"Our priority is a safe, clean city. A vibrant city to bring people back to live here and do business, and some of my administration don't understand that," said Gallo.

Bernard Martin lives in an apartment directly behind the tire pile and has been there since 2009. He said the lack of response from the city after repeated complaints is why he and his family are now planning to move out to the Central Valley.

"I am way past frustration. I don't know what they're doing. I don't know if they're moving slow, they're just dragging their feet, or what, but something has to be done," said Martin.

After the report from the Oakland fire inspector, a Public Works crew went out to pick up all the tires Tuesday afternoon.

Residents said they're worried that by the end of the week, the tires will be back since that is what has happened the other half a dozen times they've been cleaned up.

KPIX reached out to the City of Oakland including the Mayor's Office, Public Works and the Oakland Police Department for comment on this situation.

The city sent a statement saying, "The City of Oakland is aware of repeated dumping at Prentiss Place & Prentiss Street, possibly affecting both the public right of way and private property. Personnel are investigating the situation to identify the responsible parties for appropriate enforcement action."