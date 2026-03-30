Family and friends of missing Oakland coffee shop owner hold vigil, seek community help

Family and friends of an Oakland business owner reported missing last week held a vigil Sunday night in the hope of bringing her back home.

Standing on the steps of Lake Merritt, those who know Amy Hillyard the best asked for the community's help. Hillyard, a mother of two and owner of Farley's coffee shops in Oakland and San Francisco, was last seen leaving her home near the lake on the afternoon of March 25.

Authorities announced last week that she is considered at risk due to an undisclosed medical condition.

"If you're an Oakland resident and you have a Ring camera or you have some other surveillance camera outside of your home, please review the footage," said Tom Green, a family friend who organized the vigil.

Since she was reported missing, police along with a group of volunteers have been canvassing the city searching for Hillyard.

"We're talking, I think close to 200 people have volunteered their time. Walking, hiking paths that she loved, knocking on neighbors' doors," said Green, who has known Hillyard for decades and whose children grew up together.

A missing person's poster for Amy Hillyard of Oakland, who was last seen near Lake Merritt on the afternoon of March 25, 2026. Hillyard owns Farley's coffee shops in Oakland and San Francisco. CBS

Serena Khaira, who organized the vigil with Green, said she has been friends with Hillyard for at least 25 years.

"She's important in my life. She's an aunt to my children. Her husband and my husband are best friends, they went to college together. She's one of the most important people we have in our lives," Khaira told CBS News Bay Area.

During the vigil, the California Highway Patrol sent out an emergency alert to phones in the area, seeking information in Hillyard's disapperance.

"If your phone was buzzing, your phone was buzzing for Amy," Green said.

Her friends and family hope by continuing to put her face out there someone might recognize her and come forward with information.

Police said Hillyard was last seen on the 500 block of Radnor Road around 2 p.m. on March 25. She is described as 5'4" tall, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes and was reportedly last seen wearing a tan-colored top and tan pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Missing Person's Unit at 510-238-3641.