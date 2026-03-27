Co-owner of Oakland coffee shop reported missing, believed to be at-risk

The Oakland Police Department is searching for a business owner who was reported missing and is believed to be at-risk.

According to officers, 52-year-old Amy Hillyard was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday on the 500 block of Radnor Road, near Lake Merritt. Police said she is at-risk due to undisclosed medical conditions.

Hillyard and her husband own Farley's East coffee shop in downtown Oakland and Farley's, a coffee shop in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood.

"Our hearts go out to Amy and her family and friends during this difficult time. She has been a passionate and active member of the Oakland community for 20+ years. We hope that she returns safely and we appreciate any information," Farley's East posted on its Instagram account Thursday.

Police described Hillyard as 5'4" tall, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was reportedly last seen wearing a tan-colored top and tan pants.

Anyone who may have information on Hillyard's whereabouts is asked to contact the department's Missing Persons' Unit at 510-238-3641.