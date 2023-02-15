Oakland mayor talks public safety as suspension of police chief continues

OAKLAND – Mayor Sheng Thao joined Oakland police and community leaders Tuesday morning to announce some new public safety initiatives. As LeRonne Armstrong remains on forced leave, some are wondering if it spells bad news for the embattled police chief.

Thao gathered business leaders and police brass to highlight public safety initiatives for downtown and business districts around the city. Most of the measures involving police already exist, like maintaining community liaison officers and the traffic enforcement unit to combat dangerous driving.

There was one new thing.

"Starting next week, you will see the return of our walking officers to our businesses and neighborhood shopping districts," said acting chief Darren Allison. "This is a unit that hasn't been in existence for the past two years, so this is an exciting time to expand our relationships in the business community and our neighborhoods."

That may come as welcome news to businesses along Broadway. They've been enduring brazen crime in their area for months and often complain about lack of police response.

"In order for Oakland to thrive 365, we need to have OPD, we need to have our community policing, as well as the community, to help continue our businesses and the safety of our customers and employees and owners," said Alicia Kidd, owner of CoCo Noir wine bar in the downtown area.

Perhaps the most glaring question at the news conference was who wasn't in the room Tuesday. Armstrong was put on forced administrative leave last month by Mayor Thao, and she once again declined to address the situation.

"There's no update," said Thao. "Again, we're taking the investigation very seriously and you all will know when we get an update."

With the chief still out, and the mayor appearing with acting chief Allison to discuss new public safety initiatives, supporters of Armstrong, such as Chinatown leader Carl Chan, see a deeper message.

"At this moment, when our mayor's calling for the press conference, I can only think it's more of a political move than anything else," said Chan.

Armstrong has strong—and vocal—support from many in the community who are demanding he be reinstated.

Chan said they have gotten no further information from the Mayor's Office about the Chief, and he thinks Tuesday's press conference may be a signal that Thao plans to move on without Armstrong.

"It's just puzzling," said Chan, "And people may be thinking, are you trying to work with the chief now, or are you going to be firing the chief? So, I think this is the question that we all want to know as soon as possible."

Armstrong was placed on paid administrative leave on January 19th after a federal monitor's report criticized him for his handling of an internal affairs case. That report has not been made public.

As he remains off duty, Thao has said she is waiting for more information, but no one is quite sure what's left to investigate.