Update: Oakland Police Chief Armstrong on paid leave amid new misconduct scandal

OAKLAND -- City officials in Oakland early Thursday evening confirmed that Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong has been placed on paid administrative leave in connection with an emerging police misconduct investigation scandal.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and City Administrator Ed Reiskin issued the statement about Armstrong being placed on leave after 6 p.m.

"The decision was not taken lightly, but we believe that it is critical for the safety of our community that we build trust and confidence between the Department and the public," the statement read. "We must have transparency and accountability to move forward as a safer and stronger Oakland."

Officials said Assistant Chief Darren Allison will serve as Acting Chief effective immediately.

"Oakland and its Police Department have taken the negotiated settlement agreement very seriously and undertaken a number of steps to improve our systems for accountability and transparency," the statement added. "As part of that resolve, we have to hold officers accountable when they violate the public trust."

Oakland officials said they received the report on Wednesday and confirmed additional findings are forthcoming. Because it is an ongoing personnel matter, city officials are not at liberty to comment further at this time.

Armstrong being placed on leave comes after a scathing new report by independent law firm Clarence Dyer & Cohen LLP. The report claims the Oakland Police Department is mishandling internal misconduct investigations, with department officials including Armstrong being accused of violating department policies.

The new report was issued by the law firm hired to investigate two cases of alleged misconduct. In one case, the captain of internal affairs allegedly tried to downplay a hit-and-run involving a sergeant so the officer wouldn't be fired.

The report also alleged that Armstrong did not deal with the case appropriately.

When CBS News Bay Area contacted the department for comment, officials referred us to the city attorney's office, which has yet to provide a response.

Mayor Thao had earlier released a statement that said in part, "I am deeply concerned about the findings of this report. The City of Oakland asked for this independent investigation precisely because the allegations were so troubling -- and because we take seriously the need to adhere to the negotiated settlement agreement."